Drop in profits for Marks & Spencer amid sales dip in clothing arm

Retail giant Marks & Spencer has seen annual profits tumble by nearly two thirds and revealed sales across its under-pressure clothing arm have plunged back into reverse.

Chief executive Steve Rowe admitted the group's overhaul has "come with a cost" as he posted a 63.5% plunge in bottom line pre-tax profits to £176.4 million on a comparable 52-week basis.

Underlying pre-tax profits were 10.3% lower at £613.8 million in the year to April 17.

The group said sales in its clothing business dropped 5.9% in the last three months, with falls compounded by the timing of Easter, marking an abrupt end to the revival seen in the third quarter, when sales rose by 2.3%.