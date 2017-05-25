28,000 fewer young people not in education, employment or training

The number of young people not in education, employment or training (Neet) has fallen by 28,000 to 800,000, official figures show.

The figure for the first quarter of 2017, covering 16 to 24-year-olds classed as Neet, is down by 68,000 from a year ago.

The percentage of all young people in the UK who were Neet was 11.2%, down 0.4% from October to December 2016 and down 0.8% from a year earlier.

The Office for National Statistics said 42% of all young people in the UK who were Neet were looking for work and available for work and therefore classified as unemployed, while the rest were either not looking for work and/or not available for work and classified as economically inactive.