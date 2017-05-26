FTSE 100 Index closes at all-time high

London's premier index pushed to a record high and the pound sunk after a shock poll showed the Conservatives' lead was slipping ahead of the General Election.

The FTSE 100 Index hit a mid-session record of 7,554.21, before rising 29.92 points to close at an all-time high of 7,547.63.

The pound dropped to a two-month low against the euro, slipping 0.9% to 1.143, after Theresa May's advantage over Labour narrowed to just five points in the first opinion poll since Monday night's suicide bomb attack in Manchester.

A YouGov survey put the Conservatives down a point on the previous week on 43% and Labour up three on 38%, with the Liberal Democrats up one on 10% and Ukip up one on 4%.

Sterling was also tracking a one-month low versus the US dollar, down 1.2% to 1.278, with the greenback compounding the pound's woes by rising on better-than-expected economic data from America.

Blue-chip companies, which report in US dollars or euros, get a lift on the FTSE 100 Index when the pound suffers because their earnings benefit from a more favourable currency translation.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: "With the pound already under pressure due to weaker than expected economic data, this surprise poll has acted as an additional catalyst in pushing the pound to a two month low against the euro and its lowest level this month against the US dollar.

"Having started the campaign on a 'strong and stable' footing, recent policy missteps by Mrs May have seen the election campaign take on the look of an 'ugly contest' of mediocre candidates, and that appears to be being reflected in the recent performance of the pound."

Away from the top-tier, the FTSE 250 Index, seen as a better barometer of the health of UK business, also reached an all-time closing high, rising 57.34 to 20,024.92.

Across Europe, Germany's Dax was down 0.2% and the Cac 40 in France was 0.1% lower.