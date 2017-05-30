facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

British business confidence hits eight-month low

Confidence among British businesses has slumped to an eight-month low in May as firms worry over their prospects, according to a survey.

The latest Lloyds Bank Business Barometer showed overall business confidence at its lowest level since last September
The latest Lloyds Bank Business Barometer showed overall business confidence at its lowest level since last September

The latest Lloyds Bank Business Barometer showed o verall business confidence plunged to its lowest level since last September, with a net balance of 27% marking a sharp reversal of the 17-month high seen in April, when it hit 47%.

The drop came amid growing fears over outlook, with a steep decline in firms expecting stronger business prospects - plunging to 39% from 61% in April.

The report - which surveyed around 200 UK firms with turnover above £1 million - also showed that 13% now expect weaker prospects, up from just 1% last month.

Industrial companies were the most gloomy, with the survey showing sentiment plunged to a net balance of 6% from 56% in April.

These concerns look set to hit recruitment, with a net balance of 19% of firms expecting to expand their workforces over the coming year, down from 37% in April.

But the survey showed optimism over the wider economy remains fairly robust, with a net balance of 28% down only moderately on the 34% recorded last month and remaining above the long-term average.

This comes despite official figures showing growth nearly stalled at 0.2% in the first quarter.

Hann-Ju Ho, senior economist for Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: " Although we have seen a drop in overall business confidence from last month's elevated level, it is only slightly below the long-term average.

"The June survey will provide a more complete picture for the quarter, but the results from our survey so far still point to a pick-up in growth after the 0.2% out-turn in the first quarter."