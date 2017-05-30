Most new graduates would be more optimistic about finding a job if Labour wins the General Election, a study reveals.

A survey of more than 8,000 final year university students found that only one in six felt another Conservative government would be encouraging for their job prospects.

The research, by website Magnet.me, which connects students with graduate employers, showed that two-thirds believe Brexit is the biggest concern for finding a job, up from a third in a previous poll in January.

Just over half of students expected to graduate this year have little or no idea what they will be doing in the next six months, with 57% saying they were likely to get a job in the so-called gig economy.

Vincent Karremans, founder of Magnet.me, said: "At the start of the year, two-thirds of students were optimistic about getting a job this year. Six months later more than half have lost hope.

"The growing uncertainty around handling Brexit negotiations and the potential outcomes of the General Election have clearly compounded job fears for graduates entering the workforce.

"Electioneering encompasses a wide range of issues and it seems students, despite their doubts about abolition of tuition fees becoming a reality, are favouring a Labour government when it comes to securing employment."

More than seven out of 10 said a Labour victory next month would improve their prospects of getting a job.