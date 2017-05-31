Builder Telford posts record annual profits despite Brexit 'uncertainty'

London-focused housebuilder Telford Homes has delivered a record annual profits haul as it shrugged off the impact of Brexit uncertainty and tax hikes.

The group posted a 5.9% rise in pre-tax profits to £34.1 million f or the year to March 31 after sales jumped 19% to an all-time high of £291.9 million.

It said its strategy of focusing on the "build-to-rent" sector had paid off, with robust demand from institutional investors helping offset a slower buy-to-let market since the Brexit vote and stamp duty changes .

Telford added that profits were set to surge to more than £40 million for the year to next March and £50 million the following year, with the majority of gross profit already secured for the next two years.

Jon Di-Stefano, chief executive of Telford Homes, said: "Despite uncertainty in relation to the outcome of the EU referendum and tax changes impacting primarily UK based individual investors, our underlying market has remained resilient.

"Any potential dampening effect of these factors has been outweighed by the structural imbalance between supply and need for new homes in London, particularly at our typical price point."

The group said forward sales stood at £546 million on April 1, down from £579 million a year earlier.

It has a pipeline of more than 500 build-to-rent properties, worth over £230 million and the group said it plans to increase activity in this market over the coming months.

Telford said it had seen demand from UK individual buyers fall since last year's April tax changes and the summer's Brexit vote, with these investors proving "more sensitive than overseas buyers to the uncertainty resulting from the EU referendum".

But it said demand remained robust from large scale build-to-rent investors, which now make up 77% of its customer base, while UK and overseas retail buyers now only account for 20% and owner-occupiers at just 3%.

It added the rental market in London was "thriving" thanks to the ongoing shortage of affordable properties.

Telford said it completed fewer open market residential homes over the year, at 289 against 482 the previous year.

But average selling prices leapt 27% higher to £531,000 as it sold higher value properties in more expensive locations, combined with "modest" price inflation.