Four bosses at engineering firm Melrose Industries to share £144m bonus pot

Four top bosses at Melrose Industries are celebrating bumper bonuses, with each to walk away with £36 million in one of the biggest-ever City payouts.

A £144 million bonus pot will be split between four executives at the engineering firm - executive chairman Christopher Miller, executive vice chairman David Roper, chief executive Simon Peckham and finance chief Geoff Martin.

The payout is part of an overall bonus pool of about £210 million, with the remainder to be shared among 20 senior managers.

Each of the quartet will walk away with £36 million in shares.

The payment is linked to a five-year incentive plan that has now "crystallised", Melrose said on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the payout, the executives are entitled to 68% of the total bonus pool, which is linked to an increase in shareholder value over the period.

The bonus was calculated using the company's average share price over the past 40 days, which is 233p.

Melrose said it has returned £3.5 billion to shareholders in the five years covering the incentive scheme, which has also seen its share price rocket from around 41p to 240p.

The news comes amid growing concern over large remuneration packages from some investors and politicians.

Large pay awards, including the £70 million awarded to WPP chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell, have come under intense scrutiny, leading to several open shareholder rebellions in recent years.

Melrose, which specialises in turning around underperforming firms and then selling them at a profit, insisted shareholders are supportive of the scheme.