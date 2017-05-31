G4S returns to FTSE 100 after enjoying shares surge in recent months

Security and outsourcing giant G4S has secured its return to the UK's blue chip share index in the latest stock market reshuffle.

The resurgent group has jumped up to the FTSE 100 Index after it was demoted to the second tier in December 2015 following a series of botched contracts.

G4S was sent reeling after a prisoner-tagging scandal in 2013 and its failure to supply adequate security for the London Olympics in 2012.

But it has enjoyed a shares bounce-back recently, hitting an all-time high earlier this month after a robust first-quarter trading update.

Shares in G4S have surged by 71% in the past year, with the group winning new contracts and announcing a 13.9% hike in profits for 2016 thanks to a turnaround being led by boss Ashley Almanza.

It said the rebound had continued into the new financial year, with revenues rising by 9% in its first quarter.

The quarterly FTSE shake-up has also seen property firm Segro enter the FTSE 100, at the expense of drugs firm Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Lakeside shopping centre owner Intu Properties.

The reshuffle has also triggered demotion for department store chain Debenhams and online electricals retailer AO World, which have been relegated from the FTSE 250 to the small cap index.

Debenhams has seen its shares plunge by nearly a third in the past year amid trading troubles on the high street.

Sergio Bucher, who took over as chief executive in October, revealed plans last month to shut 11 warehouses and put up to 10 stores under review.

The overhaul was announced as Debenhams reported a 6.4% drop in half-year pre-tax profits to £87.8 million after store sales slid 1.3%.

The quarterly review is based on Tuesday's closing share prices and c hanges will be made from the start of trading on June 19.