Light at end of tunnel for frustrated mobile users

Passengers may soon be able to use their phones while travelling on the Tube, it is reported.

People can already access the internet through their phone on many platforms of London Underground stations, but service in the tunnels is non-existent.

Other major cities including Paris, New York and Tokyo already have the technology to prevent mobile blackspots while on their metro systems.

The Financial Times said Transport for London (TfL) and London mayor Sadiq Khan will invite bids for telecoms groups after the General Election next week.

According to the paper, three people familiar with the plans said a "number of companies were vying for the work".

"We are keen to offer mobile phone coverage for our customers. The introduction of this would need to be commercially viable and would follow engagement with staff and customers," a TfL spokesman told the FT.