Noel Edmonds unveils 'countdown' website in Lloyds compensation campaign

Noel Edmonds has set up a website as part of his campaign to secure compensation from Lloyds Banking Group after the TV star fell victim to fraud at the hands of former HBOS Reading staff.

The website - http://banklloyds.claims - features an "honesty countdown" clock, which tracks the amount of time left for compensation offers to be made based on the bank's timeline.

The former Deal or No Deal host launched a £50 million compensation claim against the lender in May.

Lawyers for Mr Edmonds have also written to Lloyds' boss Antonio Horta-Osorio demanding payment for the "immense economic loss" and "distress and inconvenience" following the HBOS fraud scandal.

A group of corrupt HBOS financiers were jailed earlier this year for carrying out a £245 million loans scam that destroyed several businesses before they squandered the profits on high-end prostitutes and luxury holidays.

Mr Edmonds claims one convicted ex-HBOS employee, Mark Dobson, helped destroy his former business Unique Group.

Lloyds said earlier this month that it was "on track" to begin making compensation offers to HBOS fraud victims from a £100 million pot before the end of May and anticipated making offers by the end of June " to all customers who have confirmed their participation in the review".