Labour win would mean 'far more unemployment', Tories say

Unemployment would be "far" higher under Jeremy Corbyn's economic policy, the Work and Pensions Secretary has claimed.

Damian Green said the Tories would not look again at the benefits freeze, and instead said the party would assist people getting jobs, describing the plan as the "most effective way" to help people who may be hit too hard by the rise in inflation.

He claimed the party had been "spectacularly successful" at improving employment rates, but warned fewer people would be in work under Labour.

"If we have Jeremy Corbyn's economic policy with higher taxes on business you can be absolutely sure that there will be fewer people in jobs, we won't have a problem of how can we help people in work, we will have a problem of far more unemployment," Mr Green told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"Every Labour government has left unemployment higher when it left office than when it came to office."

He said there was a "need to help people in work", and argued the Universal Credit system was a "much more modern welfare system which means that people can continue to get help when they're in work".

"40% of people receiving Universal Credit now are in work and that helps to make it a much more gradual slope."