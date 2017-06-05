Cuts forcing public services to 'patch up and make do', GMB union warns

Government spending cuts have had a "devastating impact" on emergency services, a leading union has claimed.

Rehana Azam, national officer of the GMB, said a lack of resources was casting a "growing shadow" over the work of the police, NHS and other public services.

Speaking at the union's annual conference in Plymouth, she said: "It's in the darkest of circumstances that the dedication and commitment of public service workers shines brightest.

"Our precious public services have been cut relentlessly with no regard for the risks and consequences to the public.

" Staff morale is at rock bottom and we have a recruitment and retention crisis as we struggle to patch up and make do with falling resources.

"The cuts have been a false economy and fail to understand that public services work as a team, by cutting support staff we weaken those out on the front line too.

"It's tragic events that unfortunately highlight that the chronic under-funding of our public services simply cannot continue."