Delivery firm Hermes 'failing to make sure drivers are properly insured'

Drivers at delivery firm Hermes are at risk of working without insurance because the firm is "dodging" its responsibility, a leading union is claiming.

The GMB has raised concerns over the company's practices with the Association of British Insurers.

The union accused Hermes of failing to ensure drivers have informed their insurance companies that they are using their vehicle for businesses purposes.

Drivers who have failed to notify their insurer are likely to find their insurance is void, according to the union.

National officer Mick Rix said: "Hermes are deliberately dodging their responsibility to make sure their drivers are properly insured for business purposes, and are in fact knowingly misleading hard-working Hermes drivers into thinking they have proper cover.

"GMB has serious concerns that Hermes is putting their drivers and the public at serious risk by cutting corners in the interests of profit.

"GMB is calling on the Association of British Insurers to lend their voice to ensure that Hermes behaves responsibly."