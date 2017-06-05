Hundreds of jobs lost as 2 Sisters Food Group closes Smethwick site

A food processing factory is to close with the loss of hundreds of jobs.

2 Sisters Food Group said it had found jobs for almost half of the 630 staff at the site in Smethwick, West Midlands.

They will be redeployed to other sites in the region.

A spokesman said 250 workers had volunteered for redundancy, adding: "We are currently working hard to explore all job opportunities for the remainder of colleagues - 90 - over the next few weeks and are hopeful more roles will be found.

" It's with much regret that we have had to close one of the original 2 Sisters sites, but we have done our very best to find as many alternative roles as possible for colleagues."

Unite's national officer for the food industry, Julia Long, said: "Unfortunately, this still means that some 300 workers face redundancy.

"However, given the company's business case that this site was ageing and needed drastic modernisation to conform environmentally, we believe that this was the only achievable outcome."

The site will close at the end of the month.