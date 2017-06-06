Heidi Klum works with Lidl to produce 'high-end, yet affordable' fashion range

Discounter Lidl is to collaborate with German supermodel and designer Heidi Klum on a "high end" fashion collection for UK shoppers.

The first collection of its kind will be available exclusively at Lidl stores later this year in what is expected to be a highly anticipated launch for the fast-growing retailer.

Klum, who has previously designed for brands such as Victoria's Secret and Birkenstock and has an eponymous swimwear range, said: "Lidl is known for making quality products at affordable prices and I'm proud to partner with them on this fashion collaboration.

"I had so much fun designing the pieces in this collection and can't wait for you to see it. I hope you love it as much as I do."

Lidl said the collection would be "high end, yet affordable" and customers across Europe and the US could look forward to seeing the clothes later this year.

Ryan McDonnell, Lidl UK's commercial director, said: "As both a global fashion icon and grounded individual, Heidi is an incredible source of inspiration, which we think will really resonate with our customers.

"We are extremely excited about offering our most premium fashion range to date, and look forward to the first collection going on sale later this year."

Lidl and fellow German discounter Aldi have reached a joint record market share of 12% in the UK, latest Kantar Worldpanel figures show.

They saw sales grow 19.2% year-on-year as 62% of the UK population shopped in either of them over the past three months, up from 58% this time last year and an additional 1.1 million households.