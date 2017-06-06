Ineos considers European site offers for new 4x4 car project

A company planning to build a new off-road car has received a number of offers from European sites keen to produce the 4x4.

Ineos Automotive has started a search for a site, saying the UK remains its preferred location.

Ineos, which is hoping to produce at least 25,000 cars a year at the proposed facility, said it was willing to consider green field sites, former car plants and even existing production lines which can be re-configured for the new vehicle.

Tom Crotty, Ineos director of corporate affairs, said: "We've already had high level discussions with the UK Government as well as a lot of international interest.

"Whilst we would love this to be a British vehicle, this is a business venture and our hearts cannot be allowed to rule our heads."

Ineos intends to invest hundreds of millions of pounds in Projekt Grenadier - the code name for the venture.

The project is the brainchild of Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe, who was a fan of the original Land Rover Defender.