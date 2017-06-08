Pound hits two-week high against dollar as nation heads to polls

The pound has hit a two-week high against the US dollar and edged higher against the euro as Britain heads to the polls in the General Election.

Sterling built on gains seen earlier this week, rising 0.1% to just under 1.30 US dollars and 0.1% to 1.15 euros.

But the FTSE 100 Index was treading water ahead of the result, edging 1.3 points higher to 7479.9, having fallen below the 7,500 mark on Tuesday amid pre-election jitters.

The opinion polls continue to suggest a Conservative lead, although the scale of the advantage in recent studies has ranged from a single point to a double-digit lead for Theresa May.

Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex.com, said: " As Britain heads to the ballot box the markets got off to a relatively quiet start this Thursday, with the pound very gently building on yesterday's gains."

He added: "The pound is benefiting from the final round of polls, all of which - to varying degrees - point to a Tory win."

Experts said the bigger the margin of a Conservative win in the election, the greater the negotiating power for Mrs May on Brexit terms, which will see the pound jump higher.

Among stocks, financial and energy firms featured heavily on the risers board, with British Gas owner Centrica ahead 2.4p at 198.4p and Lloyds Banking Group 0.7p up at 70.8p.

Advertising giant WPP was among blue chip losers, down another 37.5p to 1638.5p after a 2% drop the previous session following an update that revealed a slight slowdown in growth in April.

The firm was also dealt a bloody nose during its AGM, with more than 21% of shareholders refusing to back a £48 million pay package for chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell.

Elsewhere, small cap regional airline Flybe rose 5% or 1.6p to 34.6p, despite swinging into the red with a £19.9 million pre-tax loss for the year to March 31, compared to a profit of £2.7 million the previous year.