Put 'people and trade ahead of politics' in Brexit talks, urges CBI boss

One of Britain's top business leaders has said the next government must put "people and trade ahead of politics" in Brexit negotiations, as the polls prepare to close in the General Election.

Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of the CBI, said whoever wins the election must make the UK "a true world leader in the industries of the future" and refocus on the economy.

Reports have suggested concern among businesses over Theresa May's plans for Brexit, which would take the UK out of the European single market and aim to reduce net migration to below 100,000.

Jeremy Corbyn's Labour, meanwhile, has pledged to reverse cuts to corporation tax and nationalise key industries.

Ms Fairbairn said: "With the election nearly over, there has never been a more important time to refocus on the economy and plan with confidence and ambition.

"As a nation we have the creativity, skills, and global outlook to make the UK a true world leader in the industries of the future, bringing jobs and growth to all parts of the UK.

"UK firms will work with whoever forms the new government to make the most of this golden opportunity.

"As early priorities, business will want to see a commitment to tax and regulatory stability, fast progress on a modern industrial strategy to support skills, infrastructure and innovation, and a Brexit approach that puts people and trade ahead of politics."