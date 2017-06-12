Liberty House looking to recruit for Speciality Steels business

Steel firm Liberty House is launching the first phase of its drive to recruit new workers, as it expands production at its recently-acquired Speciality Steels business.

The move comes a month after Liberty's £100 million takeover of the South Yorkshire based business, securing the future for 1,700 employees and opening the way for the creation of a further 300 jobs.

Most of the new recruits will work in the bar mill at Rotherham, which is doubling the number of shifts in order to boost output from 78,000 tonnes to 137,000 tonnes a year.

Jon Bolton, chief executive of Liberty Speciality Steels said: "We have big ambitions for the future so we're eager to start the process of getting new people on board to help us move ahead with our plans.

"We're looking for recruits from a broad range of backgrounds, especially adaptable people from the locality with a positive attitude and a hunger to learn about steel.

"We've got many highly-talented and experienced people on the team here who will train newcomers for key roles in an exciting industry entering a promising new era."