Nick Hugh appointed Telegraph Media Group chief executive

Nick Hugh has been appointed chief executive officer of the Telegraph Media Group, succeeding Murdoch MacLennan who will take on the role of deputy chairman, the company has announced.

Mr Hugh has occupied the position of chief operating officer since January 2017, while Mr MacLennan has been the company's CEO since 2004.

Mr Hugh said: "I'm honoured and excited to take on the role as CEO and, with the help of the brilliant TMG team, I'm certain great times are ahead.

"I'd like to thank Murdoch for his support since I joined the company and look forward to building a great future for the business."

Mr MacLennan said he was "immensely proud of everything we have achieved at The Telegraph, and honoured to become deputy chairman of the group".

He continued: "I look forward to representing The Telegraph on a number of national and international organisations fighting for press and commercial freedom. I wish Nick well and look forward to continuing to support him and the TMG team in my new role."

Mr MacLennan, who is also chairman of the Press Association Group, will continue his current roles with the News Media Association, the Regulatory Funding Company (which provides funds for press regulatory body Ipso), The International News Media Association (INMA) and Google's Digital News Initiative Council.

The group's chairman, Aidan Barclay, said: "I am delighted that Nick Hugh is to become CEO.

"He has the ideal background and track record to build on the successful business we run today and I'm very optimistic about our future.

"I am extremely grateful to Murdoch for his work over the last 13 years. He has led The Telegraph's transformation during a period of profound change within the media and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him."