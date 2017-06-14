Tube workshop staff to vote on strikes over casual labour

Workshop staff on London Underground are to be balloted for strikes in a dispute over job security and casualisation.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at depots serving the Piccadilly Line will vote in the coming weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action.

The union is in dispute over the recruitment of new staff on fixed-term contracts, arguing they should be permanent.

General secretary Mick Cash said agreements were being "ripped up", opening the door to wholesale casualisation of the workforce.