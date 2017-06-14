Union gives British Airways Friday deadline to resolve cabin crew dispute

British Airways has been given a deadline to resolve a long-running dispute with cabin crew or face fresh industrial action.

Unite said there will be "prolonged" industrial action through the summer if there is no agreement by noon on Friday.

The union questioned BA's desire to resolve the row involving mixed fleet cabin crew, claiming it did not send its key decision makers to talks at the conciliation service Acas.

Unite said it would be writing to BA with a "final compromise position".

The union is pursuing 1,400 legal cases against the airline, saying cabin crew faced sanctions for taking previous strike action.

A planned four-day strike from Friday was called off to allow talks to be held.

Unite assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said: "It is deeply disappointing that British Airways failed to send key decision makers to talks at Acas and places a question mark against the airline's desire to resolve this dispute.

"The use of sanctions by British Airways against striking members of mixed fleet cabin is divisive and, we believe, illegal, which is why we have started 1,400 legal cases.

"A final position of compromise is being given in writing to British Airways for acceptance by noon on Friday.

"We would implore senior bosses at British Airways to use the next couple of days to reach a settlement and avoid further damaging industrial action."

The dispute flared last year over pay.

A BA spokesman said: "We have already reached a deal on pay which Unite has described as acceptable.

"Today's meeting was arranged by Acas specifically to consider a separate legal claim in relation to matters arising from the dispute.

"We took this meeting very seriously and sent our legal team."