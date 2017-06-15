Airbnb invites bids for £4m scheme to fund European local tourism projects

Airbnb is offering up 5 million euros (£4.3 million) to fund local tourism projects across Europe amid criticism over the short-term rental site's impact on house prices and community cohesion.

The company is now calling for letters of interest from European organisations which are seeking to launch projects that "welcome tourism in new ways" and "strengthen communities, empower citizens, and preserve and promote local culture".

Airbnb said the programme builds on work done over the past year in Europe, including a community regeneration project in Southwark, London, that turned unused garages into community-led arts, exhibition and meeting spaces.

The Community Tourism Programme's cash pot will also be open to UK applicants, who will submit their interest by August 4, face short-list selection and invitation for full applications by the end of September, and receive confirmation of funding by February 2018.

The company is looking for projects that transform public spaces, spark local entrepreneurship, or preserve and celebrate local festivals and events.

"We hope this initial infusion will catalyse support from other partners interested in joining us in advancing a better tourism for Europe," Airbnb said.

Critics have long bemoaned the negative effects that the short-term rental company has had on local neighbourhoods, driving up house prices and exacerbating housing crunches in major cities like London, Paris, New York and Vancouver as landlords opt for more lucrative Airbnb lettings over long-term tenants.

It has even caused authorities to consider new regulations.

London now has a 90-day annual limit for short-term lettings, with extensions requiring special permits.

But in an interview with the Press Association in September, the European head of Airbnb hit back at claims that home rental services were ramping up London's housing crisis.

"There have been a few studies done by academics which said, no it doesn't really increase the price of housing," Olivier Gremillon said.

"There is a housing shortage in London (but) is it because of Airbnb? No. There are a lot of other reasons why prices are high."

Mr Gremillon explained that the company regularly looks at regional data to determine whether their business is impacting local economies.

"We look into the data, we see if there is something there and if there is, we try to address whether it's on the tax side, whether it's on the regulation, (or) the communication of the regulation," he said.