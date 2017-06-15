AWE workers vote for 12 days of additional strikes as pension dispute rumbles on

A fresh wave of strikes is to be held by workers at the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) in a long-running dispute over pensions.

Members of Unite at sites in Aldermaston and Burghfield in Berkshire will walk out for 12 days between June 29 and September 21 and will launch a continuous overtime ban from the end of the month.

The workers, who have already staged a number of strikes, are protesting at the closure of their defined benefit pension scheme, which they say will cost them thousands of pounds in income when they retire.

Unite held a fresh ballot of more than 700 members which returned a 93% vote in favour of the strikes.

Regional officer Bob Middleton said: "Our members have overwhelmingly renewed their mandate for strike action and their resolution has been further strengthened by figures that show the AWE consortium has chalked up £804 million in profits between 2000-2015.

"That's more than £50 million a year yet our efforts and proposals to resolve this pension dispute have been continually rebuffed by the hardline and intransigent management.

"The Tories bang on about the importance of the Trident programme to the UK's defence yet they seem blithely unconcerned about the retirement incomes of the workers that are instrumental in the production programme.

"Our members want to belong to the defined benefit scheme that has been proposed by Unite after much detailed work by the union's pension advisers."