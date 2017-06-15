FTSE falls into the red as world markets react to US interest rate hike

London's FTSE 100 Index joined global markets in the red after Wednesday's US interest rate hike and as oil prices remained under pressure.

The top tier fell 48.6 points to 7425.8, a fall of 0.6%, as markets digested the latest rate rise by the US Federal Reserve, which marked the third in six months.

The rise was widely expected, but Fed policymakers suggested they would raise rates again later this year despite signs of cooling inflation.

Stocks were also weighed down as Brent crude remained under 47 US dollars a barrel, down another 0.1% at 46.84 US dollars and languishing at the lowest level for nearly a year.

The falls come after the International Energy Agency warned the global supply glut would continue into next year.

Asian markets fell overnight and European indices following suit, with the Cac 40 in France down nearly 1% and Germany's Dax off 0.5%.

The pound was down 0.2% at 1.27 US dollars as the greenback was boosted by Wednesday evening's rate rise, but sterling rose 0.1% against the euro.

Among stocks in London, retailers and housebuilders were leading declines, with Charles Church builder Persimmon down 6% or 133.5p to 2288.5p.

High street giant Next was another big loser, off 4% or 184p to 4117.

Elsewhere, sofa chain DFS lost almost a fifth of its stock market value after warning over profits as the General Election and an "uncertain macroeconomic environment" led to weak trading at its stores.

The group tumbled 19% or 48.9p to 203.3p as it reported a "material reduction in customer orders" in a further sign that consumer confidence is being hit by squeeze on finances.