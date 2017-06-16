City of London Corporation's ex-policy chairman Mark Boleat awarded knighthood

Mark Boleat, former policy chairman of the City of London Corporation, has been awarded a knighthood for his contribution to the financial services industry.

The Corporation is responsible for governing the Square Mile and Mr Boleat worked closely with financial and professional services firms in the run up to and after the EU Referendum.

Mr Boleat was policy chairman from 2012-2017, finishing the five-year term in May and is currently deputy policy chairman at the Corporation.

He said he was honoured to receive the gong, which was also awarded for services to local government in London.

He said: "I am honoured to receive this knighthood and it has been a privilege to serve my full term of five years as policy chairman.

"In that time I have seen the Square Mile and wider financial and professional services sector go from strength to strength.

"I hope that my work as chairman has made sure the City's voice has been heard loudly and clearly by Government on both domestic issues and of course, Brexit."

The corporation's policy committee is responsible for the City's governance arrangements, strategic priorities, resource allocation and overseeing the Square Mile's security and emergency arrangements.

Mr Boleat added: "I also hope that my work has meant the City contributed in some way in supporting education, employment, culture and the many other features that make London the greatest city in the world."