HS2 rail project managing director Alison Munro awarded CBE

One of the most senior women involved in Britain's railways has been named in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for her services to the industry.

Alison Munro, who has served as a managing director of the HS2 high-speed rail project since September 2014, will be made a CBE.

She is responsible for the development of the second phase of the line, linking the West Midlands with Leeds and Manchester.

During her career, she has worked on HS1 - connecting the Channel Tunnel with London St Pancras - and the Government's airport policy.

She served as chief executive of HS2 for five years after it was set up in 2009, leading t he early stages of preparing the strategy for the £55.7 billion railway, which is due to open between London and Birmingham in 2026.

In an interview published last year by the Women in Rail campaign, Ms Munro said: "T he most enjoyable part for me is the opportunity to shape what is going to be a transformational project for generations to come - having that opportunity to be in the early planning stages and influence what it is that we will actually deliver is really exciting."

She went on: " I think you can, as a woman, bring a different dimension to things and I think that is rewarding because you feel you can make a difference.

"The other I thing I do find very rewarding and very humbling is being seen as a role model. You have an opportunity to change things in the industry and that aspect is very rewarding."