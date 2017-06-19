PUBLISHED: June 19, 2017 3:14 pm Delivery Hero IPO to raise nearly 1bn euro

Takeaway service Delivery Hero plans to raise almost 1 billion euro (£875 million) via a stock market flotation that values the company at over 4 billion euro (£3.5 billion). The firm will sell 39 million shares at between 22 and 25.5 euro (£19-22) each. Founded in 2011, Delivery Hero operates in 40 countries across Europe, the Middle East, the Americas and Asia. The company says it reaches 2.7 billion consumers, either by providing an order-placing platform for restaurants with their own delivery service or by delivering food with its own fleet service.