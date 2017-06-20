Banking giant HSBC to create 500 jobs in Scotland

HSBC is creating 500 new jobs in Scotland as it expands several functions of its operations north of the border.

It is creating roles in its global risk business, which was established in Edinburgh in 2015, and its centre of excellence for customer contact in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire.

The recruitment drive will also boost the number of employees in other areas of the business, bringing HSBC's headcount in Scotland to 4,500.

It is the company's third expansion programme in Scotland in the past three years.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomed the news as she visited HSBC's centre for global risk operations in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

She said: "HSBC's expansion with the creation of 500 new jobs across Scotland is fantastic news for the economy.

"This is testament to our skills and expertise, and builds on HSBC's significant business presence here.

"Scotland is open for business and this announcement further demonstrates our position as a prime location for investment and growth."

All four of HSBC's global businesses are represented in Scotland, including retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, global banking and markets with HSBC Securities and global private banking, as well as a range of service businesses.

Alison McGregor, chief executive of HSBC in Scotland, said: "This expansion programme spans different locations, skills and disciplines, supporting lots of communities in different ways.

"We are absolutely committed to helping businesses and individuals to achieve their ambitions.

"The successful establishment of our global risk function demonstrates that Scotland has the talent we need and HSBC is a place that talented people want to work.

"This is our third year of significant expansion in Scotland.

"The new roles announced today and the increase in the size of our SME fund further illustrates the various ways in which HSBC is contributing to the growth of the Scottish economy."