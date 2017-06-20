Lloyds Banking Group to shut Dundee contact centre

More than 250 jobs could be lost after a banking group announced plans to close its contact centre in Dundee.

Lloyds Banking Group will cease operations at its West Marketgait premises from December 8.

It comes as the company aims to boost efficiency by focusing on "larger centres of excellence".

Around 230 workers of the 252 staff based in Dundee will be able to consider a move to the group's centre in Dunfermline, Fife.

A Lloyds Banking Group spokeswoman: "As we continue to adapt to the changing needs of customers and ensure we remain as efficient as possible, we are developing our business with a focus on larger centres of excellence.

"As a result of this, we have announced that, from December 8, we will no longer undertake contact centre work from West Marketgait, Dundee.

"We will provide ongoing support for all colleagues affected by today's announcement as they work through what this change means for them."