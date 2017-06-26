Air bag maker Takata files for bankruptcy in Japan and US

Japanese air bag maker Takata has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the US after being overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators.

The company announced the expected action on Monday morning.

Takata confirmed that most of its assets will be bought by rival Key Safety Systems, based in Detroit.

Takata was damaged by defective inflators that can explode with too much force when they fill up an air bag, throwing out shrapnel.

They are responsible for at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries and sparked the largest automotive recall in US history.

Key Safety Systems will pay about 1.6 billion US dollars (£1.2 billion), according to an announcement by the two companies.

So far 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide including 69 million in the US, affecting 42 million vehicles.

Under the agreement with Key, Takata's manufacturing of inflators will be kept separate to keep making inflators used as replacement parts in recalls. The recalls, which are being handled by 19 affected carmakers, will continue.

Key said it will not cut any Takata jobs or close any of its facilities.

At the end of April, only 22% of the 69 million recalled inflators in the US had been replaced, leaving almost 54 million on the roads, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

This means more inflators are likely to explode and more people will be hurt, lawyers say.

Takata's troubles stem from use of the explosive chemical ammonium nitrate in the inflators to deploy air bags in a crash. The chemical can deteriorate when exposed to hot and humid air and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister.

Key, a Chinese company with international operations, makes inflators, seat belts and crash sensors for the motor industry.

It is owned by China's Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp. Its global headquarters and US technical centre is in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

At least a billion dollars (£784 million) from the sale to Key is expected to be used to satisfy Takata's settlement of criminal charges in the US for concealing problems with the inflators.

Of that amount, 850 million dollars (£666 million) goes to carmakers to cover their costs of the recalls. Takata has already paid 125 million dollars (£98 million) into a fund for victims and a 25 million dollar (£19 million) fine to the US Justice Department.

AP