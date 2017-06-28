Greece on target to return to markets, lenders say

Greece is on target to regain access to bond markets by the end of the year and exit the bailout programme next summer, representatives of the country's rescue creditors said.

Officials from the European Commission, European Central Bank and a eurozone rescue fund said a major round of austerity cuts and reforms approved by Greece's parliament several weeks ago provided the country a "real opportunity" for the country public finances to recover.

The officials spoke at a conference at a luxury seaside resort near Athens on Wednesday.

Greek bond yields have tumbled since the latest cuts were passed, a sign of greater investor confidence in the country, and the government reached an agreement with creditors to restart loan instalments.

AP