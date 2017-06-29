SuperGroup releases full-year results after 'random theft from employee'

Fashion retailer SuperGroup has been forced to rush out its full-year results following "a random theft from an employee".

The owner of the Superdry brand took action after discovering that an "external party" may have seen a draft of its preliminary results.

In the surprise release to the City, the firm said pre-tax profits had jumped 53.1% £84.8 million for the 52 weeks to April 29 this year.

Revenues lifted 27.4% to £752 million over the period, while like-for-like retail sales grew by 12.7%.

The group was due to publish its full-year results on Thursday July 6, but decided to release an unaudited version of the headline figures following the incident.

The complete full-year results will now be published on Monday July 3.