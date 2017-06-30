UK remains top European location for financial services foreign investment

The UK has held on to its crown as Europe's top location for financial services foreign investment, but its lead is starting to narrow with Germany and France hot on its heels as Brexit uncertainty bites.

A new report by EY shows that UK financial services attracted 99 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects last year, the highest level for over a decade, and up 5% on 2015.

But investor sentiment is becoming more mixed on the longer-term outlook due to concerns over the impact of Brexit on the future attractiveness of the UK.

While Britain hung onto its number one spot by a sizeable margin, the gap is starting to close. Germany, in second place, recorded 39 financial services projects last year (up 18% year on year) and France, in third place, registered 25 projects (up 25% on 2015).

Omar Ali, EY's UK financial services leader, commented: "Despite the referendum, UK financial services continued to attract record levels of investment last year.

"However, the outlook for 2017 and 2018 isn't so certain.

"We can see from our study that investors have concerns about what Brexit may mean for the future and they want greater clarity on corporate taxation and incentives for foreign investors.

"Our study of investor sentiment is showing they are concerned about the outcome of Brexit negotiations and their confidence will have been shaken further by recent political events."

Investors are significantly concerned about the impact of the UK leaving the EU, the survey shows.

Forty-two per cent of global financial services investors are nervous about the UK losing access to EU markets.

Meanwhile, 39% cited tariffs on exports and 15% cited tariffs on imports as their key fears post-Brexit.

Investors' confidence in local labour skills and access to talent, the stability of the social climate and the transparency of the political, legal and regulatory environment in the UK have also all declined over the last 12 months.

London remains the top European city for international investment into financial services, recording 69 FDI projects over the past year.

But the City's attractiveness has dropped from 74% in 2015 to 62% in 2017, while that of other European financial capitals has jumped.

Paris has climbed from 39% in 2015 to 52% this year and Frankfurt from 24% to 44%.

Mr Ali added: "It's vital that the Government does all it can to articulate a clear strategy around skills, market access and future trading arrangements to ensure the UK continues to be Europe's preeminent financial centre for many years to come."

A third of international investors also said they wanted to see a reduction in corporate taxation levels in the UK, while other items on the wish list included new incentives for foreign investors and a reduction of the regulatory burden on business.

The key factors stated by financial services investors on what makes the UK attractive include quality of life, diversity, culture and language (83%), technology, telecommunication infrastructure (83%) and the UK's domestic market (69%).