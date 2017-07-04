£1,000 banked in 2007 worth £878, says study 10 years since interest rates rise

Around eight million Britons have never seen an interest rate rise by the Bank of England in their adult lives, according to analysis carried out a decade after the last increase.

July 5 marks 10 years since the Bank of England increased rates from 5.5% to 5.75%. S ince then, there has been a series of rate cuts.

Hargreaves Lansdown said £1,000 stashed in a typical instant access savings account in July 2007 would be worth just £878 in today's money, once the eroding effects of inflation are taken into account.

Laith Khalaf, a senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said borrowers have become used to the "addictive" nature of low interest rates and cheap money, while cash savers have seen their returns dwindle to "virtually nothing".

He said: "It's been a decade since the last interest rate rise, so it's little wonder that borrowers have got used to the idea of cheap money.

"Indeed, around eight million Britons haven't witnessed an interest rate rise from the Bank of England in their adult lives.

"Low interest rates undoubtedly helped to prop up the economy in the wake of the financial crisis, by lowering the cost of debt for UK consumers and companies.

"However, the burden of loose monetary policy has very much fallen on those with cash in the bank, who have seen the interest they receive wither away to virtually nothing."

He said UK consumers have more borrowing now than 10 years ago "thanks to weak wage growth and the addictive nature of low interest rates".

Mr Khalaf said: "Rising house prices and the increased cost of a university education mean that the current generation of young adults are particularly accustomed to eye-watering amounts of debt."

In contrast to cash savings, £1,000 invested in the stock market a decade ago could be worth £1,323 now, adjusted for inflation, despite the UK stock market falling as a result of the financial crisis.

Hargreaves Lansdown said the figures highlight the "healing power of time" that can happen with stock market returns, even if someone invests just as the market is about to take a dip.

While cash savers have felt the squeeze, borrowers have seen the typical mortgage rate fall from 5.8% in July 2007 to 2.6%, helping household's repayments remain relatively affordable despite strong house price growth in some parts of the UK.

Borrowing costs for large companies have also fallen. Hargreaves Lansdown, which used a range of sources for its research, said the typical borrowing cost for a large company with a good credit rating has fallen from 6.4% in July 2007 to 2.8%, allowing firms to gain access to funds cheaply.

Consumer borrowing, including credit cards, overdrafts and loans, totals around £199 billion, compared with £191 billion in July 2007, Hargreaves Lansdown said.

Mortgage borrowing now stands at £1.3 trillion, up from £1.1 trillion in July 2007.

Hargreaves Lansdown's analysis said the Bank of England now finds itself in a "difficult situation" when it comes to whether or not to raise the base rate from its current record low of 0.25%.

On one hand, raising rates could help to "wean investors off borrowing", it said, but on the other, it would make people's existing debts more expensive to pay off, which could eat into household budgets and put a downward pressure on spending, weighing on economic growth.