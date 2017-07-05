Good weather helps Booker sales jump 9.6%

Cash and carry chain Booker shrugged off competition concerns surrounding its takeover by Tesco to reveal a hot weather-fuelled surge in sales .

The group said non-tobacco like-for-like sales jumped by 9.6% in the quarter to June 16, thanks to fair weather and this year's later Easter.

Tobacco sales remained under pressure amid tighter regulation, down 7.9%, which left overall like-for-like sales 4.2% higher in the first quarter.

Analysts at Shore Capital branded the sales performance "outstanding".

The figures come as Booker holds its annual general meeting for shareholders, which is expected to be dominated by questions over its tie-up with Tesco.

Tesco and Booker asked the competition watchdog last week to "fast-track" its investigation into their £3.7 billion merger, with the deal expected to face an in-depth probe.

The Competition and Markets Authority had been expected to complete the first phase of its investigation by July 25, but the two firms have requested it speeds up referral to a more in-depth second phase.