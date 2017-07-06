Just Eat names Peter Plumb as new chief executive

Online takeaway delivery firm Just Eat has named Peter Plumb as its new chief executive just two months after he stepped down from the helm of Moneysupermarket.com.

Mr Plumb will take on the top job on September 18, taking over from interim boss Paul Harrison, who will continue in his permanent role as chief financial officer.

Just Eat's former chief executive David Buttress stepped down at the end of March due to "urgent family matters".

Mr Plumb was boss at price comparison group Moneysupermarket for eight years until his departure in May, a tenure which saw the group's share price rise six-fold.

Andrew Griffith, interim chairman of Just Eat, said: "Peter has an excellent track record of creating value for shareholders in high growth consumer digital businesses.

"His passion for customers and innovation, as well as his international experience in driving brands, and proven capability to retain, deepen and build senior management teams, made him a standout choice for the board."

Mr Plumb said he was joining Just Eat at an "exciting time".

But his appointment comes as the firm faces a full-blown investigation into its takeover of rival Hungryhouse amid concerns the deal could curb competition.

The Competition and Markets Authority said in May that its initial probe into the acquisition - worth up to £240 million - found the two firms were close competitors because of the service they offer and their reach across the UK.

The watchdog fears the tie-up c ould lead to worse terms for restaurants using either company, and said it would launch an in-depth merger investigation after Just Eat failed to address its concerns.

Just Eat has been embarking on an acquisition spree as it looks to expand, with the group also recently announcing the acquisition of Canadian firm SkipTheDishes alongside the Hungryhouse takeover.

London-based Just Eat has more than 16.6 million customers and offers deliveries from 63,900 takeaway restaurants in more than 10 countries.

In its last trading update, it said sales rose 46% to £118.9 million in the three months to March 31, with UK orders rising 17% to 24 million.