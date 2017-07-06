Liam Fox's attack on BBC Brexit coverage branded 'a silly attack'

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has attacked the BBC and other media organisations for preferring to see "Britain fail than see Brexit succeed".

Brexiteer Dr Fox made the comments in response to concerns that negative media coverage was undermining his efforts to make trade deals with countries outside the EU.

Labour veteran Barry Sheerman (Huddersfield) said it was a "silly attack" on the BBC and called for the minister to resign amid claims he had lost the confidence of manufacturers for "living in cloud cuckoo land" over Britain's future.

Former Commons deputy speaker Nigel Evans raised concern about the impact of negative press coverage over Brexit on future trade deals with Commonwealth countries.

Speaking during international trade questions in the Commons, the Ribble Valley MP said: "I think the potential for trade with Commonwealth countries is very exciting, growing economies, strong economies, but every time I open a newspaper or listen to the radio or TV, the story is done very negatively, almost as if it's going to be impossible for us to do these trade deals.

"Do you feel that is both wrong and undermines the work that you are doing?"

Dr Fox replied: "It does appear that some elements of our media would rather see Britain fail than see Brexit succeed.

"I cannot recall a single time in recent times when I have seen good economic news that the BBC didn't describe as 'despite Brexit'."

His comments came after Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom called for broadcasters to be "a bit patriotic" during an interview with BBC Newsnight last month.

Mr Sheerman said attacks on the media must not be used "as an excuse for policy" as he told Dr Fox that manufacturers had no confidence in him.

He said: "This frontbench team must know that this silly attack on the BBC cannot be used as an excuse for policy.

"This is a Secretary of State who has refused to meet the All Party Manufacturing Group.

"Can I tell him that the manufacturers I know, they have no confidence in this Secretary of State.

"He is living in cloud cuckoo land. They think he is not competent and they want his resignation."

International Trade minister Mark Garnier, replying for the Government, said he would take note of the comments.

Dr Fox also took a swipe at others when responding to a question about global trade deals.

He said: "It's not just about exports, it's also about inward investment.

"I can bring the House up to date that at 9.30 this morning we published figures that showed a record-breaking number of foreign direct investment projects came in to the UK in 2016/17, at 2,265, and that's safeguarding nearly 108,000 jobs or creating new jobs in the UK.

"No doubt the usual suspects will describe it as 'despite Brexit'."