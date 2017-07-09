More than half of employees 'fear bosses' flexible working request responses'

Most employees want flexible working but over half fear it would be viewed negatively by their boss, a study shows.

Research by social media trainers Digital Mums revealed that only one in eight workers have asked their employer for flexible arrangements.

A survey of more than 2,000 adults found that just over half believed that asking to work flexibly would be frowned on by their employer, with almost as many thinking it would hit their career.

Digital Mums said it was clear the legal right to request flexible working was not working.

The company has launched a Clean Up The F-Word petition as part of its campaign to promote flexible working.

Kathryn Tyler, co-founder of Digital Mums, said: "The Government's right to request law will never make an impact while flexible working is seen as a dirty word and an employee perk .

"We need employers to wake up to fact that flexible working is about attracting and retaining a generation of workers who are being failed by a rigid and restrictive 9-to-5 coat-on-chair culture."