Bank watchdog warns lenders to respect 'intention' of UK regulation

The Bank of England watchdog has warned lenders to steer clear of financial loopholes and urged them to respect the "intention" of UK regulation.

Sam Woods, the Bank's deputy governor and chief executive of prudential regulation, said he was "especially mindful" that firms would always be one step ahead of regulators, despite attempts to keep the financial "rule book" up to date.

He said the "coming phase" of financial supervision would require supervisors who can judge whether companies and their managers "meet the intention as well as the letter of the regulation".

"Some innovation by financial institutions in response to regulation will be intended by regulators, or, if not intended, at least benign.

"However, some innovation is pure regulatory arbitrage - that is, action taken by firms to reduce specific regulatory requirements without any commensurate reduction in their risk."

He said one example was the way companies were using "special purpose vehicles, agency structures, derivatives and collateral swaps for off-balance sheet financing and debt".

"History tells us that the commercial incentives of firms will create pressures to find ways to minimise the impact of those rules."