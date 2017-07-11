Later Easter helps M&S boost under-fire clothing arm

Retail giant Marks & Spencer reported an improvement in its under-pressure clothing arm as the timing of Easter helped narrow sales falls.

M&S said like-for-like sales fell 1.2% in its clothing and home division over the 13 weeks to July 1, against a 5.9% tumble in the previous three months.

Its food halls also saw a better quarter, with same-store food sales 0.1% lower.

M&S said this year's later Easter boosted clothing and home sales by around 0.6%, while it helped lift food sales by around 0.7%.

Chief executive Steve Rowe also said efforts to cut-back on promotions as part of his overhaul plan helped full-price clothing and home sales jump 7% higher in its first quarter.

The group started its summer sale on Tuesday this week, with "significantly" less stock to discount.

Mr Rowe said: "Trading in the first quarter was in line with our expectations and we are on track with delivery of the plan we announced last year.

"I am pleased that we continue to grow full price sales in clothing & home, with reduced discounting and no clearance sale in the quarter."