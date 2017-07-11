Young's pub chain enjoys sales boost thanks to dry Easter and June heatwave

Britain's recent heatwave has helped boost sales at Young's as pub-goers flocked to its gardens and river-based boozers.

The pub chain, which is mainly based across London and the South East, toasted a "very good start" to its financial year after first quarter like-for-like sales surged 8.6% across managed pubs.

Chairman Stephen Goodyear thanked a dry and warm Easter, as well as the "longest continuous hot spell in June for over 40 years" for helping drive the sales surge.

But he joined rivals in cautioning over soaring costs and the wider economic backdrop as consumers pull back on spending.

He said there was "general uncertainty created first by Brexit and more recently by the outcome of the general election".

He added the Government was not "making life much easier", having hit the sector with soaring business rates, the National Living Wage and the apprenticeship levy.

But Mr Goodyear put faith in the group's focus on premium tipples and venues to see it through the challenges, with "encouraging" resilience so far among its customers.

He said: "Consumers, when they do go out, are looking for an experience and going to a Young's pub is seen as an affordable lifestyle choice - a treat but not an extravagance. Long may that continue."

The group manages more than 170 pubs and has just under 80 tenanted sites.

Its estate includes the Geronimo gastropubs chain.