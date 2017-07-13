EE to branch out with shops in Sainsbury's and Argos stores

Mobile firm EE is to create 400 new jobs as part of expansion plans that will see it roll out concessions in Sainsbury's and Argos stores.

BT-owned EE has inked an agreement with the supermarket giant, which acquired Argos last year, that will see 100 "stores within stores" opened by 2019.

The move will see EE's retail presence reach nearly 700 outlets in total and the investment is part of its objective to "provide 95% of the population" with access to one of its shops within a 20-minute drive.

Boss Marc Allera said: "We've learned there's no substitute for getting help from an expert in person.

"I know our customers prefer to talk to real people in our UK and Ireland call centres rather than receiving help from a bot, which is where many other companies are investing.

"We're investing in more people in our customer service teams, more stores for them to serve customers from, and exciting new technology that will help our teams provide even better service."

Since BT completed the £12.5 billion acquisition of EE last year, customer numbers have grown at a steady rate.

Mr Allera added: "Alongside our mission to provide superfast 4G to every corner of the UK, this expansion aims to provide all of our customers with a premium, personal service no matter where they are located."