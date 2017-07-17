ITV shares soar as broadcaster nets easyJet boss

Shares in ITV raced ahead on Monday after the broadcasting giant poached easyJet boss Carolyn McCall to fill its vacant chief executive position.

ITV surged more than 2%, or 4.5p to 179.4p, with Ms McCall taking over from Adam Crozier, who stepped down at the end of June. EasyJet shares rose 7p to 1,418p.

The wider FTSE 100 Index was also pushing higher, rising 35.15 points to 7,413.47, thanks to strong economic data from China.

Commodity stocks were driving the uplift as investors expect that a strong performance from the Chinese economy will mean the country's healthy appetite for resources will continue.

Mining giant Anglo American climbed by 26p to 1,143p, while Glencore and Antofagasta rose 6.9p to 323p and 16.5p to 875p respectively.

Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex, said: " Overnight there was a quartet of important Chinese figures, led by a better-than-expected 6.9% GDP reading.

"That was joined by a far stronger than forecast industrial production number, an 11% increase in retail sales year-on-year and solid fixed asset investment figure.

"Understandably the FTSE's commodity stocks were pretty pleased with the outcome of all this."

Across Europe, Germany's Dax was down 0.3% and the Cac 40 in France was flat.

On the currency markets, the pound drifted 0.2% lower versus the US dollar at 1.307 and marginally lower against the euro at 1.141.

The price of oil was charging ahead, but was unable to break through the 50 US dollar mark following a slowdown in the oil rig count across the United States.

Bright news on the Chinese economy also supported Brent crude, which rose 1.5% to 49.16 US dollars a barrel.

In UK stocks, troubled infrastructure giant Carillion was enjoying some relief on the second tier after investors cheered plans to appoint accountancy giant EY to help carry out a review of the business.

EY and Carillion will focus on "cost reduction and cash collection" following a torrid seven days for the firm.

Last week it suffered a dramatic collapse in its share price after announcing a profit warning which saw almost £600 million wiped from its value.

Shares in Carillion soared 17.5%, or 9.8p to 65.9p.