Parents unaware of engineering career path for children, study claims

Parents have a lack of knowledge about engineering as a potential profession for their children, a new study shows.

A survey of 2,000 parents of school-age children found that fewer than a quarter could describe what an engineer does, and were more familiar with people from TV reality shows than Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

The Institution of Engineering and Technology said its research showed parents were more comfortable describing professions such as teaching, nursing and the police.

Chief executive Nigel Fine said: "Engineering is crucial in the world we live in, playing a role in everything from the phone we use to the apps we rely on, and the transport we take to the food we eat and the clothes we wear.

"The results highlight there is a gap in knowledge about the careers in engineering, at a time when it is really important to understand what a fantastic, creative and diverse career it can be."

The report was published ahead of an event on July 28 aimed at promoting engineering to young people and their parents.