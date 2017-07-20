Staff warned of Frankfurt move as Deutsche Bank plans for Brexit 'worst outcome'

Deutsche Bank's chief executive has warned UK staff that roles may be shifted to Frankfurt as it prepares for a Brexit outcome that is "worse than people can imagine".

John Cryan delivered the message in a video posted on the company's intranet on July 11, adding that the German bank was likely to book the "vast majority" of its assets out of Frankfurt - where its headquarters are based - after Brexit.

Mr Cryan told employees that the bank was preparing for a worst-case scenario from Brexit talks.

"There's an awful lot of detail to be ironed out and agreed; depending on what the rules and regulations turn out to be, we will try to minimise disruption for our clients and for our own people.

"But inevitably roles will need to be either moved or at least added in Frankfurt," Mr Cryan said in the video, details of which were first reported by Bloomberg.

The Yorkshire-born chief executive added: "We will assume a reasonable worst outcome. The worst is always likely to be worse than people can imagine."

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.