Hyundai reports 51% drop in second quarter net profit

Hyundai said its second quarter net income has plunged 51% on a year earlier as sales in China and the US fell sharply.

The figures were below expectations for the South Korean car maker (AP)
The South Korean car maker said its net income for the April-June period was 816.9 billion won (£560 million), compared with 1.7 trillion won (£1.15 billion) a year earlier.

The result was worse than expected. Analysts predicted a net profit of 1.4 trillion won (£920 million), according to FactSet, a financial data provider.

Its operating profit sank 24% to 1.3 trillion won (£920 million) during the period, while sales fell 2% to 24.3 trillion won (£16 billion).

The maker of Genesis saw China sales wiped out 64% as consumers in that country shunned Korean cars over Seoul's decision to deploy a US missile defence system.