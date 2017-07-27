facebook icon twitter icon
JCB boosted by huge UK order worth more than £55m

Construction equipment giant JCB has secured one of its biggest ever UK deals with an order for 1,200 machines and a range of generators worth more than £55 million.

The contract is with equipment rental firm A-Plant and is a boost for JCB factories in Rocester, Uttoxeter, Cheadle and Hixon in Staffordshire.

Dan Thompstone of JCB said: "A-Plant has been buying JCB equipment now for more than 25 years and we are delighted to support its latest investment in our equipment."

A-Plant marketing director Asif Latief said: "The latest products are more innovative, productive, safer, greener and more sustainable."

The order includes more than 600 telescopic handlers and 450 excavators.