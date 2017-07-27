Royal Mail goes electric as it buys 100 vans for postal workers

Royal Mail is to buy 100 electric vans for postal workers to use on their delivery rounds.

The Peugeot Partner Electric vehicles will be based in delivery offices across the UK from December, with charging stations installed at some sites.

Paul Gatti, Royal Mail fleet director, said: "Our research has shown that electric vans are a good operational fit with our business and we are delighted to be ordering such a large volume to use in our daily operations.

"This is good news for our customers and the towns and cities which we serve. It also means we are on the front foot for future changes in emissions legislation."