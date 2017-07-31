A growing number of workers are "stuck" in jobs where their skills are not used, threatening more years of lost productivity and falling wages, a report warns.

The number of over-educated workers has increased by almost a third to 5.1 million over the past decade, according to the IPPR.

Complaints from employers about skills shortages were confined to certain sectors and were masking a growing problem of workers being over-educated for their job, said the think tank.

Almost a third of employers admit they do not fully utilise the skills of their workers and a similar number do not have a training budget, research by IPPR found.

The Government was urged to replace the current apprenticeship levy with one covering skills and productivity, while IPPR said a minister should be appointed to tackle the issue, and workers should be offered a personal training credit.

Joe Dromey, IPPR senior research fellow, said: "Employers aren't using their employees' skills or investing in them enough, and we've seen productivity and pay stall.

"This report sets out a radical plan to transform our skills system. It would boost employer investment, helping drive a collective commitment to skills and productivity.

"It would give workers a voice in the system, helping them take control of their careers. This won't be easy to do, but tinkering with the current failing system just won't cut it any more."

Clare McNeil of the IPPR added: " There are now more people in the UK who are over-educated for their jobs than under-educated. While rising qualification levels are good news, this reflects poorly on UK employers who are not making use of their employees' skills.

"It helps explain why we have so many people stuck in low-paid work not giving them the chance to progress and why we are lagging behind our competitors on productivity.

"As long as UK employers are relying on low-value, low-cost business models that don't value employee skills, productivity rates will continue to flat-line."